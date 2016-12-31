See All Podiatrists in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. Thomas Nelson, DPM

Podiatry
3.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Bakersfield, CA
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Thomas Nelson, DPM

Dr. Thomas Nelson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. 

Dr. Nelson works at Thomas D Nelson DPM in Bakersfield, CA with other offices in Lamont, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nelson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Random Medical Clinic
    1701 27Th St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 322-2895
  2. 2
    East Bakersfield Community Health Ctr
    815 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Bakersfield, CA 93307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 322-3905
  3. 3
    Lamont Community Health Center
    8787 Hall Rd, Lamont, CA 93241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 845-3731

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Bakersfield

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe

Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Dec 31, 2016
    Great doctor! Engaged, quick, caring, and knowledgeable!
    Jessica in Bakersfield, CA — Dec 31, 2016
    About Dr. Thomas Nelson, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629093653
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nelson has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

