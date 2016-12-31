Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Nelson, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Nelson, DPM
Dr. Thomas Nelson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bakersfield, CA.
Dr. Nelson works at
Dr. Nelson's Office Locations
Random Medical Clinic1701 27Th St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 322-2895
East Bakersfield Community Health Ctr815 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Bakersfield, CA 93307 Directions (661) 322-3905
Lamont Community Health Center8787 Hall Rd, Lamont, CA 93241 Directions (661) 845-3731
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor! Engaged, quick, caring, and knowledgeable!
About Dr. Thomas Nelson, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelson has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nelson speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.