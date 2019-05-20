Dr. Nordstrom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Nordstrom, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thomas Nordstrom, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Summit Medical Group215 Union Ave Ste B, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 685-8500
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Nordstrom is by far the most professional, skilled, intelligent doctor that has ever treated me. He has been giving me Euflexxa gel shots for my right knee for the last four years or more. His office staff is competent, reliable and also professional. I unfortunately recently relocated to Fredericksburg, VA and dealing with another doctor at the Central Virginia Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Group. The quality of care and office staff is a disgrace to the medical profession. I have been waiting for the office staff to order a Euflexxa gel shot since April 17, 2019. The office staff doesn't know when the shot will arrive and even if was ordered. Compared to Dr. Nordstrom's efficient staff this other place is a circus. I miss the competence of Dr. Nordstom and his staff. Dr. Nordstrom also has an excellent "bed-side manner" which I will never forget. Thank you for all of you have done for me! Deirdre A.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Orthopedic Surgery
