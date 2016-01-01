Dr. Thomas Panetta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panetta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Panetta, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Panetta, MD
Dr. Thomas Panetta, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Panetta's Office Locations
PRINE Vascular600 Northern Blvd Ste 115, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 482-8220Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Thomas Panetta, MD
- General Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English, French
- 1184601072
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Med Center
- SUNY Brooklyn Med Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Panetta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Panetta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Panetta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Panetta has seen patients for Venous Compression and Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Panetta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Panetta speaks French.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Panetta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panetta.
