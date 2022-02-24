Dr. Thomas Pignetti, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pignetti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Pignetti, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Pignetti, DPM
Dr. Thomas Pignetti, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.
Dr. Pignetti works at
Dr. Pignetti's Office Locations
-
1
The Woodlands Office9303 Pinecroft Dr Ste 100, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Directions (281) 292-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pignetti?
It is such a pleasure to be a patient here. The staff is friendly and very good about communicating with you and your insurance company. There are no surprise expenses here. Dr. Pignetti has an amazing personality and full knowledge on what is best for you and your feet! If you haven't tried this office - you are missing out.
About Dr. Thomas Pignetti, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1700868254
Education & Certifications
- Catholic Medical Center Brooklyn Queens
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pignetti has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pignetti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pignetti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pignetti works at
Dr. Pignetti has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion and Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pignetti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pignetti speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Pignetti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pignetti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pignetti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pignetti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.