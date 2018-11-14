Overview

Dr. Thomas Pinson, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Madison Heights, MI. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Pinson works at City Medical in Madison Heights, MI with other offices in Southgate, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.