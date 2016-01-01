Dr. Thomas Sewell II, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sewell II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Sewell II, DPM
Overview of Dr. Thomas Sewell II, DPM
Dr. Thomas Sewell II, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Easton, MD.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sewell II's Office Locations
- 1 506 Idlewild Ave, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 822-8773
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sewell II?
About Dr. Thomas Sewell II, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1104973213
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sewell II has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sewell II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sewell II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sewell II. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sewell II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sewell II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sewell II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.