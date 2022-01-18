Overview of Dr. Thomas Slamovits, MD

Dr. Thomas Slamovits, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Slamovits works at Retina Associates of New Jersey in Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Paralytic Strabismus and Hypotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.