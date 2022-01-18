See All Ophthalmologists in Ridgewood, NJ
Dr. Thomas Slamovits, MD

Ophthalmology
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Slamovits, MD

Dr. Thomas Slamovits, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.

Dr. Slamovits works at Retina Associates of New Jersey in Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Paralytic Strabismus and Hypotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Slamovits' Office Locations

    Retina Associates of New Jersey
    200 S Broad St, Ridgewood, NJ 07450

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diplopia
Paralytic Strabismus
Hypotropia
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Jan 18, 2022
    Dr Slamovits is the reason my father can see right now; his name bears a heroic reputation in my family. I was impressed with the intensity of his focus during examinations, his ability to act quick and decisively in a crisis, and mostly his concern for my father's well-being during and after the visit.
    JC — Jan 18, 2022
    About Dr. Thomas Slamovits, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Washington University
    Residency
    Residency
    • Ohio State U Hosp
    • Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
    • Ophthalmology
