Dr. Thomas Slamovits, MD
Dr. Thomas Slamovits, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Retina Associates of New Jersey200 S Broad St, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 944-7900
- Valley Hospital
Dr Slamovits is the reason my father can see right now; his name bears a heroic reputation in my family. I was impressed with the intensity of his focus during examinations, his ability to act quick and decisively in a crisis, and mostly his concern for my father's well-being during and after the visit.
- Ophthalmology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- Washington University
- U Pittsburgh-EE Hosp
- Ohio State U Hosp
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- Ophthalmology
