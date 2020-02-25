Dr. Thomas Sturgis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sturgis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Sturgis, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Sturgis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with Vidant Beaufort Hospital, Vidant Chowan Hospital and Vidant Medical Center.
Locations
Greenville Office2465 Emerald Pl, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 758-2424
Hospital Affiliations
- Vidant Beaufort Hospital
- Vidant Chowan Hospital
- Vidant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor !
About Dr. Thomas Sturgis, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1942258231
Education & Certifications
- Oh State University Hospital
- Rutgers Medical School
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sturgis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sturgis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sturgis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sturgis has seen patients for Diarrhea, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sturgis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sturgis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sturgis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sturgis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sturgis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.