Overview

Dr. Thomas Sturgis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with Vidant Beaufort Hospital, Vidant Chowan Hospital and Vidant Medical Center.



Dr. Sturgis works at Atlantic Gastroenterology in Greenville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.