Overview of Dr. Thomas Todoran, MD

Dr. Thomas Todoran, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Todoran works at MUSC Health Ashley River Tower in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.