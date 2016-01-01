Overview of Dr. Thomas Tseng, DO

Dr. Thomas Tseng, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Alhambra Hospital Medical Center, Garfield Medical Center, Monterey Park Hospital and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Tseng works at Thomas M Tseng DO in Monterey Park, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.