Dr. Thomas Tseng, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Tseng, DO
Dr. Thomas Tseng, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Alhambra Hospital Medical Center, Garfield Medical Center, Monterey Park Hospital and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Tseng works at
Dr. Tseng's Office Locations
Dr Thomas Tseng Medical Clinic Inc.880 S Atlantic Blvd Ste 208, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Directions (626) 289-9478
Hospital Affiliations
- Alhambra Hospital Medical Center
- Garfield Medical Center
- Monterey Park Hospital
- San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas Tseng, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1912017211
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tseng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tseng accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tseng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tseng speaks Mandarin.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tseng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tseng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tseng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tseng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.