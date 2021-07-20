See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Thomas Youm, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (44)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Thomas Youm, MD

Dr. Thomas Youm, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Youm works at PHILIP FELIG, MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Runner's Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Dr. Youm's Office Locations

    Thomas Youm MD
    Thomas Youm MD
1056 5TH AVE, New York, NY 10028
(212) 348-3636

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Runner's Knee
Joint Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Hip Pain
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 20, 2021
    I had a hip arthroscopy with labral repair. Dr. Youm did a good job and my recovery went pretty well.
    wz — Jul 20, 2021
    About Dr. Thomas Youm, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Korean and Spanish
    • 1134116445
    Education & Certifications

    • Kerlan Jobe Clinic
    • Hospital for Joint Diseases Orthopaedic Institute
    • New York University Med Center Tisch Hospital
    • New York University School of Medicine
    • Yale University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Youm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Youm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Youm has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Youm accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Youm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Youm has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Runner's Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Youm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Youm. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Youm.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Youm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Youm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

