Dr. Thomas Youm, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thomas Youm, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Thomas Youm MD1056 5TH AVE, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 348-3636
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I had a hip arthroscopy with labral repair. Dr. Youm did a good job and my recovery went pretty well.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- Kerlan Jobe Clinic
- Hospital for Joint Diseases Orthopaedic Institute
- New York University Med Center Tisch Hospital
- New York University School of Medicine
- Yale University
