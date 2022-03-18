Overview

Dr. Thomas Young, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Young works at Thomas L. Young MD PC in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.