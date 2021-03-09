Overview of Dr. Thuc Bach, MD

Dr. Thuc Bach, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SAIGON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Bach works at THUC T BACH MD INC in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.