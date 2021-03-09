Dr. Thuc Bach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thuc Bach, MD
Overview of Dr. Thuc Bach, MD
Dr. Thuc Bach, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SAIGON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Bach works at
Dr. Bach's Office Locations
Thuc T Bach MD Inc960 E Green St Ste 201, Pasadena, CA 91106 Directions (626) 796-8945
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic all around. I was admitted to Huntington as an ER patient with severe abdominal pain. Dr. Bach was assigned as my attending surgeon & took immediate & careful steps to try to reduce pain while locating its causes. My husband/family contact had daily conversations with Dr. Bach, who did a great job of communicating options and possible outcomes. Xray day was “no fun” and took several hours with contrast fluids but the xray dept finished with visits to my room when I needed pain control. The emergency surgery process was confusing for this patient who doesn’t spend a lot of time in hospitals, but Dr. Bach’s methods are consistent and conservative. He is an “old school” physician, thorough, reflective, highly skilled , a bit gruff, but with a kindness for his patients which I found very reassuring. I believe his careful approach released me from harm and promoted careful healing. I love this man’s work! Thank you, thank you, Dr. Bach.
About Dr. Thuc Bach, MD
- General Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Vietnamese
- 1518999374
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SAIGON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
