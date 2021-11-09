Dr. Thuy Nguyen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thuy Nguyen, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Riverview, FL. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital.
Joseph Spine Institute - Brandon/Riverview11210 Winthrop Main St Ste 101, Riverview, FL 33578 Directions (813) 922-8175
Joseph Spine Institute2727 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste 590, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 686-9036
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
A life-changing experience conducted by a caring and skilled doctor. Dr. Nguyen is an incredible surgeon and an all-around good person. My appointments were never rushed, he answered every question I asked (even the ridiculous ones) and genuinely seemed to care about my well-being. I am now almost 4 months post-op from an ACDF procedure (C5-7) and still have nothing but positive things to say about this office and specifically this doctor. My quality of life has improved dramatically, and I hope I will continue to see improvement over the next few months. I am so thankful to this practice for the quality of care that I received. Choosing Joseph Spine Institute was easily one of the best decisions I've ever made.
Neurosurgery
English
- Oregon Health And Science University
- Beaumont Health Systems
- Hillsdale Community Health Center
- Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Thoracic Spine Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.