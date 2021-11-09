See All Neurosurgeons in Riverview, FL
Dr. Thuy Nguyen, DO

Neurosurgery
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Thuy Nguyen, DO

Dr. Thuy Nguyen, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Riverview, FL. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital.

Dr. Nguyen works at Joseph Spine Institute - Brandon/Riverview in Riverview, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Thoracic Spine Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations

    Joseph Spine Institute - Brandon/Riverview
    11210 Winthrop Main St Ste 101, Riverview, FL 33578 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 922-8175
    Joseph Spine Institute
    2727 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste 590, Tampa, FL 33607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 686-9036

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
  • HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
  • HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Discectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Spinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Surgery Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Robotic Assisted Procedure Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sunshine Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 09, 2021
    A life-changing experience conducted by a caring and skilled doctor. Dr. Nguyen is an incredible surgeon and an all-around good person. My appointments were never rushed, he answered every question I asked (even the ridiculous ones) and genuinely seemed to care about my well-being. I am now almost 4 months post-op from an ACDF procedure (C5-7) and still have nothing but positive things to say about this office and specifically this doctor. My quality of life has improved dramatically, and I hope I will continue to see improvement over the next few months. I am so thankful to this practice for the quality of care that I received. Choosing Joseph Spine Institute was easily one of the best decisions I've ever made.
    Brenda D. — Nov 09, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Thuy Nguyen, DO
    About Dr. Thuy Nguyen, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164702585
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Oregon Health And Science University
    Residency
    • Beaumont Health Systems
    Internship
    • Hillsdale Community Health Center
    Medical Education
    • Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thuy Nguyen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Thoracic Spine Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

