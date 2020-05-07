Overview of Dr. Tianshu Zhang, MD

Dr. Tianshu Zhang, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Metuchen, NJ. They graduated from BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Zhang works at Mid-Jersey Neurology Associates, P.A. in Metuchen, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.