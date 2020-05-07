Dr. Tianshu Zhang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tianshu Zhang, MD
Overview of Dr. Tianshu Zhang, MD
Dr. Tianshu Zhang, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Metuchen, NJ. They graduated from BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Zhang's Office Locations
Mid-Jersey Neurology Associates, P.A.227 Bridge St Bldg E, Metuchen, NJ 08840 Directions (848) 272-9580
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tianshu Zhang, MD
- Neurology
- English, Chinese
- 1790851541
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Med College Penn
- BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zhang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zhang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zhang using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zhang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhang has seen patients for Tremor, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zhang speaks Chinese.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.