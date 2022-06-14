Dr. Tiffany Andry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tiffany Andry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tiffany Andry, MD
Dr. Tiffany Andry, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.
Dr. Andry's Office Locations
Grayson and Associates PC2200 Lakeshore Dr Ste 150, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 871-6926
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Andry is very professional. She educates about symptoms and medications and involves patients in treatment planning.
About Dr. Tiffany Andry, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- English
- 1316233067
Education & Certifications
- Meharry Medical College
- Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Andry. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andry.
