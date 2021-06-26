Dr. Tiffany Kent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tiffany Kent, MD
Overview of Dr. Tiffany Kent, MD
Dr. Tiffany Kent, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Muskegon, MI. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Dr. Kent's Office Locations
Muskegon1266 E Sherman Blvd, Muskegon, MI 49444 Directions (231) 737-4789
Oculoplastic Associates of West Michigan Plc4070 Lake Dr SE Ste 205, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 975-6553
Shoreline Ophthalmology PC1445 Sheldon Rd Ste 100, Grand Haven, MI 49417 Directions (616) 842-1680
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Had a great experience with professional staff. Dr. Kent and her team are awesome!
About Dr. Tiffany Kent, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1164686812
Education & Certifications
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Michigan State University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kent has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kent accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kent has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Ectropion of Eyelid and Entropion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kent on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kent speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kent. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kent.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.