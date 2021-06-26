See All Ophthalmologists in Muskegon, MI
Dr. Tiffany Kent, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (18)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Tiffany Kent, MD

Dr. Tiffany Kent, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Muskegon, MI. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.

Dr. Kent works at Shoreline Vision in Muskegon, MI with other offices in Grand Rapids, MI and Grand Haven, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Ectropion of Eyelid and Entropion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Kent's Office Locations

    Muskegon
    1266 E Sherman Blvd, Muskegon, MI 49444 (231) 737-4789
    Oculoplastic Associates of West Michigan Plc
    4070 Lake Dr SE Ste 205, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 (616) 975-6553
    Shoreline Ophthalmology PC
    1445 Sheldon Rd Ste 100, Grand Haven, MI 49417 (616) 842-1680

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
  • St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion

Treatment frequency



Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 26, 2021
    Had a great experience with professional staff. Dr. Kent and her team are awesome!
    Franksflying — Jun 26, 2021
    About Dr. Tiffany Kent, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1164686812
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
    Residency
    • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    Internship
    • Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    • Michigan State University
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tiffany Kent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kent has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kent has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Ectropion of Eyelid and Entropion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kent on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kent. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kent.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

