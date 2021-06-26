Overview of Dr. Tiffany Kent, MD

Dr. Tiffany Kent, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Muskegon, MI. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.



Dr. Kent works at Shoreline Vision in Muskegon, MI with other offices in Grand Rapids, MI and Grand Haven, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Ectropion of Eyelid and Entropion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.