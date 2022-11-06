Overview of Dr. Tiffany Feltman-Meals, DO

Dr. Tiffany Feltman-Meals, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine - Georgia Campus and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center, Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center.



Dr. Feltman-Meals works at Hughston Clinic Orthopaedics at TriStar Summit in Hermitage, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.