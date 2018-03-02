Overview of Dr. Tigran Gevorkian, MD

Dr. Tigran Gevorkian, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Yerevan State Medical University Named For Mkhitar Heratsi and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.



Dr. Gevorkian works at Mission City Community Network in Glendale, CA with other offices in Panorama City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.