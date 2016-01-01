Overview of Dr. Tilak Mallik, MD

Dr. Tilak Mallik, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Marrero, LA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Rg Kar Med Coll-Calcutta U and is affiliated with West Jefferson Medical Center.



Dr. Mallik works at TILAK K MALLIK, MD, FACE, LLC in Marrero, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Vitamin D Deficiency and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.