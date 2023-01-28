Overview of Dr. Tim Fife, MD

Dr. Tim Fife, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Fife works at Sacramento Ear Nose & Throat in Roseville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Dysphagia and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.