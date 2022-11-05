See All Dermatologists in Port Saint Lucie, FL
Dr. Tim Ioannides, MD

Dermatology
3.0 (48)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Tim Ioannides, MD is a Dermatologist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and Sebastian River Medical Center.

Dr. Ioannides works at Treasure Coast Dermatology in Port Saint Lucie, FL with other offices in Fort Pierce, FL, Sebastian, FL and Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Skin Lesion, Skin Discoloration and Seborrheic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Treasure Coast Dermatology
    140 SW Chamber Ct Ste 200, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 878-3376
    Fort Pierce
    2402 Frist Blvd Ste 101, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 464-6464
    Sebastian
    801 Wellness Way Ste 103, Sebastian, FL 32958 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 226-7218
    1260 37th St Ste 101, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 226-7218

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
  • Sebastian River Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Skin Lesion
Skin Discoloration
Seborrheic Keratosis
Treatment frequency



    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Nov 05, 2022
    Doc loannides told me that he guaranteed me that 4 of the 6 we're definitely cancer and after the biopsies came back, he was spot on. His office promptly scheduled the follow-up surgery.
    Mike — Nov 05, 2022
    About Dr. Tim Ioannides, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952369779
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
