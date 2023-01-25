Dr. Tim Lovell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lovell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tim Lovell, MD
Overview of Dr. Tim Lovell, MD
Dr. Tim Lovell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Bonner General Hospital, Gritman Medical Center, Newport Hospital and Health Services, Providence Holy Family Hospital, Providence Mount Carmel Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Dr. Lovell's Office Locations
Providence Orthopedic Specialties820 S McClellan St Ste 300, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 838-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Bonner General Hospital
- Gritman Medical Center
- Newport Hospital and Health Services
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
- Providence Mount Carmel Hospital
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a hip socket replacement in December of 2019 where the surgeon missed the bone with the screw and cost me immense and horrible pain. I have been looking for a surgeon and been turned down numerous times over the last 3 years and have been force to bed. I had a hip joint replaced 3 years ago and the doctor missed my phone with the screw. The screw proceeded to attach to my nerves and muscles going down my legs causing erase eating pain. Dr. Lovell literally saved my life by going in and cutting off that screw. He's not only a great surgeon but hes a compassionate one.
About Dr. Tim Lovell, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1326030743
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
