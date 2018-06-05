See All General Surgeons in Lubbock, TX
Dr. Tim West, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Lubbock, TX
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Tim West, MD

Dr. Tim West, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center, Grace Clinic at 50th and Lubbock Heart Hospital.

Dr. West works at Grace Clinic in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Customize your search with filters
Dr. West's Office Locations

    Lubbock Urology Associates
    4515 Marsha Sharp Fwy, Lubbock, TX 79407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 744-7223
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Covenant Medical Center
  • Grace Clinic at 50th
  • Lubbock Heart Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Inguinal Hernia
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Inguinal Hernia
Gallstones

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Inguinal Hernia
Gallstones
Abdominal Pain
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Appendicitis
Breast Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Lipomas
Port Placements or Replacements
Secondary Malignancies
Umbilical Hernia
Abdominal Disorders
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Benign Tumor
Bile Duct Cancer
Bone Cancer
Breast Diseases
Cancer
Cholecystitis
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Esophageal Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Liver Cancer
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pleural Effusion
Pyloric Stenosis
Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Nodule
Ulcer
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jun 05, 2018
    I highly respect Dr. West. He is all about respecting your needs and going out of the way to help you. I was expecting him to schedule a surgery, but he said surgery is the last option you want and directed me to a gasterologist to find out what is going on with me. If I ever did have to have surgery, I would want Dr. West. He is very caring and very trust worthy.
    Dayna King — Jun 05, 2018
    About Dr. Tim West, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1275547424
    Education & Certifications

    • Parkland Hospital
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    • Texas Tech University
