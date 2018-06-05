Overview of Dr. Tim West, MD

Dr. Tim West, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center, Grace Clinic at 50th and Lubbock Heart Hospital.



Dr. West works at Grace Clinic in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.