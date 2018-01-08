Overview

Dr. Timothy Abrahamson, MD is a Dermatologist in Urbandale, IA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine, Houston, Texas|Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Children's Hospital, Mercy Medical Center - West Lakes, Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center, Methodist West Hospital, UnityPoint Health - Iowa Lutheran Hospital, UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center and University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.



Dr. Abrahamson works at Greater Des Moines Dermatology PC in Urbandale, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.