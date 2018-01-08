See All Dermatologists in Urbandale, IA
Dr. Timothy Abrahamson, MD

Dermatology
4.0 (35)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Timothy Abrahamson, MD is a Dermatologist in Urbandale, IA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine, Houston, Texas|Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Children's Hospital, Mercy Medical Center - West Lakes, Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center, Methodist West Hospital, UnityPoint Health - Iowa Lutheran Hospital, UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center and University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.

Dr. Abrahamson works at Greater Des Moines Dermatology PC in Urbandale, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Greater Des Moines Dermatology PC
    2424 128TH ST, Urbandale, IA 50323 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 243-8676

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's Hospital
  • Mercy Medical Center - West Lakes
  • Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
  • Methodist West Hospital
  • UnityPoint Health - Iowa Lutheran Hospital
  • UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
  • University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Hives
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Hives

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 08, 2018
    Excellent experience! We got in very quickly for something that needed to be taken care of right away for my teenage son. Dr. Abrahamson was very friendly and professional and made my son feel at ease. I would definitely recommend Dr. Abrahamson!
    — Jan 08, 2018
    About Dr. Timothy Abrahamson, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245239623
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Univ Iowa Hosps &amp; Clinics, Dermatology Mac Neal Mem Hosp, Flexible Or Transitional Year|University Of Iowa Dermatology Medical and Surgical Dermatology|University Of Iowa Dermatology Program
    Internship
    • MacNeal Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine, Houston, Texas|Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
