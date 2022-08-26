Overview of Dr. Timothy Beer, MD

Dr. Timothy Beer, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.



Dr. Beer works at Southwest Shoulder Elbow & Hand Center in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.