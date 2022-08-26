Dr. Timothy Beer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Beer, MD
Dr. Timothy Beer, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.
Southwest Shoulder Elbow & Hand Center4727 E CAMP LOWELL DR, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 290-4263Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Northwest Oracle Office7530 N Oracle Rd Ste 202, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 290-4263
- Northwest Medical Center
- Oro Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been with Dr. Beer since 2006. He listens, he cares. I have referred many patients to him over the years. He has continued to give me the ability to continue to use my hands. He has never offered surgery unless it is absolutely necessary. His staff is second to none.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University Of Florida / Dept Of Orthopaedics
- Mount Carmel West
- Mount Carmel Medical Center
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
- Miami University
- Hand Surgery
Dr. Beer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beer has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Beer speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Beer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beer.
