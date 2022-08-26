See All Hand Surgeons in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Timothy Beer, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.2 (38)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Timothy Beer, MD

Dr. Timothy Beer, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.

Dr. Beer works at Southwest Shoulder Elbow & Hand Center in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Beer's Office Locations

    Southwest Shoulder Elbow & Hand Center
    4727 E CAMP LOWELL DR, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 290-4263
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Northwest Oracle Office
    7530 N Oracle Rd Ste 202, Tucson, AZ 85704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 290-4263

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Medical Center
  • Oro Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Timothy Beer, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1992709240
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Florida / Dept Of Orthopaedics
    • Mount Carmel West
    • Mount Carmel Medical Center
    • UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
    • Miami University
    • Hand Surgery
    Dr. Timothy Beer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beer works at Southwest Shoulder Elbow & Hand Center in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Beer’s profile.

    Dr. Beer has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Beer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

