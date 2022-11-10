Dr. Timothy Cavacini, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cavacini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Cavacini, DO
Dr. Timothy Cavacini, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They completed their fellowship with ROBERT PACKER HOSPITAL
Borland Groover St. Augustine40 Groover Loop, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 398-7205Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Flagler Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
treated me for HEP C before the new miracle drugs were available. Interferon/ Ribavirin was all that available at the time. Still alive and well 25 years later.
- Gastroenterology
- English, Chinese
- 1730140583
- ROBERT PACKER HOSPITAL
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Lewistown Hosp
Dr. Cavacini has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cavacini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cavacini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cavacini has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Nausea, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cavacini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cavacini speaks Chinese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cavacini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cavacini.
