Overview

Dr. Timothy Christopher, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. Christopher works at Advanced Surgeons, P.C. in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Port Placements or Replacements and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.