Overview of Dr. Timothy Iorio, MD

Dr. Timothy Iorio, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.



Dr. Iorio works at OhioHealth Orthopedic Surgeons in Columbus, OH with other offices in Westerville, OH and Pickerington, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.