Dr. Timothy Kuo, MD

Medical Oncology
4.9 (12)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Timothy Kuo, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Kuo works at Novant Health Cancer Institute - Huntersville in Huntersville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Novant Health Cancer Institute - Huntersville
    10030 Gilead Rd Ste 350, Huntersville, NC 28078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (980) 369-3491

Anemia
Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Anemia
Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sezary's Disease Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 23, 2019
    I am so grateful for Dr. Kuo and his staff. He listens to you and he explains things well. His staff is caring and kind. Everyone in the Mooresville office was wonderful to me during my treatment and even now when I have to go for check ups. They are attentive, helpful, caring, and kind. I highly recommend Dr. Kuo and his staff to anyone who may be facing cancer.
    — May 23, 2019
    • Medical Oncology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1306894829
    • Stanford Hosp&amp;amp;Clin
    • Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
    • Lake Norman Regional Medical Center

    Dr. Timothy Kuo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kuo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kuo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kuo works at Novant Health Cancer Institute - Huntersville in Huntersville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Kuo’s profile.

    Dr. Kuo has seen patients for Anemia, Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

