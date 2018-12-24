See All Pediatricians in Riverside, CA
Dr. Timothy Mackey, MD

Pediatrics
4.0 (26)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Timothy Mackey, MD

Dr. Timothy Mackey, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas|University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital and Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Mackey works at Pediatric Medical Group of Riverside in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mackey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Medical Group of Riverside
    6950 Brockton Ave Ste 5, Riverside, CA 92506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 355-7498

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Riverside Community Hospital
  • Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Types of Food Poisoning
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Types of Food Poisoning

Treatment frequency



Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision, Infant Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nebulizer Treatment Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Sports Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Indiana Health Network
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Timothy Mackey, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265519557
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch Hospitals
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch Hospitals|University Tex Med Br Galveston
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas|University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Mackey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mackey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mackey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mackey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mackey works at Pediatric Medical Group of Riverside in Riverside, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mackey’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Mackey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mackey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mackey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mackey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

