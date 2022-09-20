See All Pediatricians in Park Ridge, IL
Dr. Timothy Marshall, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Timothy Marshall, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Timothy Marshall, MD

Dr. Timothy Marshall, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. 

Dr. Marshall works at Advocate Medical Group - Park Ridge - Pediatric Neurology in Park Ridge, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Marshall's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Frank A. Vicari M.d. LLC
    1675 Dempster St, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 318-9300

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Marshall?

Sep 20, 2022
He’s such a good guy, arguably saved my daughters life.
Chuck Taylor — Sep 20, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Timothy Marshall, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Timothy Marshall, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Marshall to family and friends

Dr. Marshall's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Marshall

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Timothy Marshall, MD.

About Dr. Timothy Marshall, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1508494287
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Marshall has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Marshall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Marshall works at Advocate Medical Group - Park Ridge - Pediatric Neurology in Park Ridge, IL. View the full address on Dr. Marshall’s profile.

Dr. Marshall has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marshall.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marshall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marshall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Timothy Marshall, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.