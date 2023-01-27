Dr. Timothy McGorisk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGorisk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy McGorisk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy McGorisk, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with University Of Illinois Hospital.
Dr. McGorisk works at
Locations
University of Illinois Hospital Chicago840 S Wood St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 355-1493
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Illinois Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McGorisk has a very friendly manner when he enters the room. He makes you feel relaxed and ready for lots of health questions. He cares about your health and assists in getting you the right help for your health needs. I know I will be in good care when I see him.
About Dr. Timothy McGorisk, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Wayne State Univ Som
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. McGorisk has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGorisk accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGorisk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGorisk works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. McGorisk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGorisk.
