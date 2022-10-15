Dr. Timothy McLaughlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLaughlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy McLaughlin, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy McLaughlin, MD
Dr. Timothy McLaughlin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine.
Dr. McLaughlin's Office Locations
Eye Institute at Medical Center Clinic8333 N Davis Hwy Bldg 2, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 474-8436
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McLaughlin is a very caring and professional surgeon, he explained each lens option that was available for me because of my acute astigmatism and what my best option was. I am sooooo glad I went with what he suggested. I can without glasses except for close reading, I can't remember seeing this well even as a teenager (I'm 69 now) and I needed glasses back then. His staff were always smiling, pleasant and helpful, I wouldn't think of going anywhere else. Thanks again Dr, McLaughlin and Staff.
About Dr. Timothy McLaughlin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1407839194
Education & Certifications
- Calif Pacific MC
- Tulane U MC
- SACRED HEART MEDICAL CENTER
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McLaughlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McLaughlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McLaughlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McLaughlin has seen patients for Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McLaughlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. McLaughlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLaughlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLaughlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLaughlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.