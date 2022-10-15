Overview of Dr. Timothy McLaughlin, MD

Dr. Timothy McLaughlin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine.



Dr. McLaughlin works at Medical Center Clinic in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.