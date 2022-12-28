See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Lexington, KY
Dr. Timothy Mims, MD

Pain Medicine
4.7 (27)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Timothy Mims, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Pikeville Medical Center.

Dr. Mims works at Comprehensive Pain Specialists in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Comprehensive Pain Specialists
    2443 Sir Barton Way Ste 275, Lexington, KY 40509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 523-1776
    Comprehensive Pain Specialists
    3650 Boston Rd Ste 110, Lexington, KY 40514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Pikeville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 28, 2022
    Dr. Mims is the absolute best. This is a Dr. that listens to his patients and that is hard to find anymore. I am so sad to hear he left Vitality Pain, he was one in a million.
    Beth — Dec 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Timothy Mims, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1083692982
    Education & Certifications

    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    • Brookdale Hopsital Medical Center
    • Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
    • University of Miami
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Mims, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mims is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mims has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mims works at Comprehensive Pain Specialists in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Mims’s profile.

    Dr. Mims has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mims on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Mims. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mims.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mims, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mims appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

