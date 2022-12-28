Dr. Timothy Mims, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mims is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Mims, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Mims, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Pikeville Medical Center.
Dr. Mims works at
Locations
Comprehensive Pain Specialists2443 Sir Barton Way Ste 275, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 523-1776
Comprehensive Pain Specialists3650 Boston Rd Ste 110, Lexington, KY 40514 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Pikeville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mims is the absolute best. This is a Dr. that listens to his patients and that is hard to find anymore. I am so sad to hear he left Vitality Pain, he was one in a million.
About Dr. Timothy Mims, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1083692982
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Brookdale Hopsital Medical Center
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- University of Miami
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
