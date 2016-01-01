Dr. Murphy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Timothy Murphy, MD
Dr. Timothy Murphy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University.
West Virginia University Hospitals1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-4830Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Wvu Medicine Waynesburg Clinic451 Murtha Dr, Waynesburg, PA 15370 Directions (304) 293-3908
Healthworks Rehab and Fitness6040 University Town Centre Dr, Morgantown, WV 26501 Directions (304) 598-4830
West Virginia University Medical Corporation100 Stoney Hill Rd, Fairmont, WV 26554 Directions (304) 293-3908
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murphy works at
Dr. Murphy has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murphy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Murphy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.