Overview of Dr. Timothy O'Brien, MD

Dr. Timothy O'Brien, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bozeman, MT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.



Dr. O'Brien works at Alpine Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Bozeman, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Systemic Chondromalacia and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.