Dr. Timothy Ortlip, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Ortlip, MD
Dr. Timothy Ortlip, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fremont, CA.
Dr. Ortlip's Office Locations
-
1
Fremont Eat Nose & Throat Med Group Inc2557 Mowry Ave Ste 30, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 248-1590
-
2
Washington Outpatient Surgery2299 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 248-1590
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have known Dr. Ortlip for over 1 year now. He has helped rehabilitate my facial movement after a severe episode of Bell's Palsy. Luckily I was able to get into to see him when I did. (He made an opening for me). He was able to diagnose and treat me effectively and help restore my facial function back to normal. I would highly recommend to anyone with facial movement or paralysis disorders.
About Dr. Timothy Ortlip, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1518223981
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
