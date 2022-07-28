Dr. Timothy Ownbey, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ownbey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Ownbey, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Timothy Ownbey, DO
Dr. Timothy Ownbey, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ownbey's Office Locations
- 1 2440 Louisiana Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 389-1991
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ownbey?
Dr. Ownbey by far is the best neurologist from whom I received help. He works for the patient…and with the patient! responsible and carrying.
About Dr. Timothy Ownbey, DO
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1386632404
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ownbey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ownbey accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ownbey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ownbey has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ownbey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Ownbey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ownbey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ownbey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ownbey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.