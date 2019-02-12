Dr. Timothy Queen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Queen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Queen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Queen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, Riverside Regional Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital and Sentara Obici Hospital.
Dr. Queen works at
Locations
Newport News11842 Rock Landing Dr Ste 100, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 873-0338Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Queen has always been so amazing with my family. I recommend him all the time and I would never go anywhere else. His office is clean, he gives toys to the kids, snacks and drinks, and he really does a great job to make his office feel so welcoming.
About Dr. Timothy Queen, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164422507
Education & Certifications
- American Academy Of Otolaryngic Allergy
- Los Angeles Cnty & Univ Of S Ca Med Ctr
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- University of Virginia
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Queen works at
