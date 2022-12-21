Overview of Dr. Timothy Renfree, MD

Dr. Timothy Renfree, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge and Parkwest Medical Center.



Dr. Renfree works at Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.