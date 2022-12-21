See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Knoxville, TN
Super Profile

Dr. Timothy Renfree, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (106)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Timothy Renfree, MD

Dr. Timothy Renfree, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge and Parkwest Medical Center.

Dr. Renfree works at Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Renfree's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics
    9430 Park West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 690-4861
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge
  • Parkwest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • Prime Health Services
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 106 ratings
    Patient Ratings (106)
    5 Star
    (92)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 21, 2022
    Dr Renfree recently performed surgery on my daughter. His knowledge, plan and execution was five star. I would highly recommend Dr Renfree for all your hand and wrist needs.
    Ferrie — Dec 21, 2022
    About Dr. Timothy Renfree, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386602837
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Florida, Gainesville
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Southern Illinois University In Springfield
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Renfree, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Renfree is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Renfree has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Renfree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Renfree works at Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Renfree’s profile.

    Dr. Renfree has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Renfree on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    106 patients have reviewed Dr. Renfree. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Renfree.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Renfree, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Renfree appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

