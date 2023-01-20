Dr. Timothy Roth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Roth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Timothy Roth, MD
Dr. Timothy Roth, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sycamore, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Roth works at
Dr. Roth's Office Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group1850 Gateway Dr Ste 203, Sycamore, IL 60178 Directions (815) 766-3942
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roth?
A few years ago, (after my annual physical), my Primary Care Physician recommended that I make an appointment to see a Urologist. Not just any Urologist, Dr. Timothy Roth. On my first visit with Dr. Roth he also detected an enlarged prostate. He recommended that we initially keep a "watchful waiting" eye on it. On my following visit, with PSA blood level now highly elevated, a Biopsy was recommended. Results: Prostate Cancer was detected. The diagnosis frightened me. Even though Dr. Roth is a Surgeon, he additionally discussed several other cancer treatment therapy options for moving forward (which I took). Fast forward two years after the Cancer treatment therapies. PSA level remains very low: "undetectable" I am very happy and thankful that my PCP made the call. Dr. Roth is the best... I highly recommend this extremely knowledgeable, personable and caring man. Thanks again Doc... Tim H
About Dr. Timothy Roth, MD
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1194795336
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roth has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roth works at
Dr. Roth has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Roth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.