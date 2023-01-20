Overview of Dr. Timothy Roth, MD

Dr. Timothy Roth, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sycamore, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Roth works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Sycamore, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.