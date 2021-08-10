Dr. Timothy Schuster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schuster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Schuster, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Timothy Schuster, MD
Dr. Timothy Schuster, MD is an Urology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, ProMedica Memorial Hospital and Wood County Hospital.
Dr. Schuster works at
Dr. Schuster's Office Locations
Promedica Physicians Genito-urinary2120 W Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 531-8558
ProMedica Genito-Urinary Surgeons- Fremont605 3rd Ave Ste B Bldg A, Fremont, OH 43420 Directions
ProMedica Physicians Genito-Urinary Surgeons - Fostoria501 Van Buren St Ste 203, Fostoria, OH 44830 Directions (419) 436-6897
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
- ProMedica Memorial Hospital
- Wood County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Paramount
- Principal Financial Group
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schuster and his entire staff are just so very wonderful and caring. I could not be more impressed and I am so very thankful I was placed in their care. How very fortunate and lucky for me!!!
About Dr. Timothy Schuster, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- University Of Michigan Health System
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schuster has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schuster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schuster has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schuster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Schuster. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schuster.
