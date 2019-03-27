Overview

Dr. Timothy Shoemaker, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / School of Medicine|Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Franciscan Health Mooresville and Putnam County Hospital.



Dr. Shoemaker works at Franciscan Physician Network Diabetes And Endocrinology Specialists in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Mooresville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

