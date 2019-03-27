See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Timothy Shoemaker, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Timothy Shoemaker, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.8 (13)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Timothy Shoemaker, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / School of Medicine|Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Franciscan Health Mooresville and Putnam County Hospital.

Dr. Shoemaker works at Franciscan Physician Network Diabetes And Endocrinology Specialists in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Mooresville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Physician Network Diabetes and Endocrinology Specialists Indianapolis
    5230 E Stop 11 Rd Ste 150, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 865-5904
  2. 2
    Franciscan Physician Network Diabetes and Endocrinology Specialists
    1001 Hadley Rd # LL050, Mooresville, IN 46158 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 865-5904
  3. 3
    Franciscan Physician Network Diabetes and Endocrinology Specialists
    1001 Hadley Rd # LL050, Mooresville, IN 46158 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 865-5904

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Indianapolis
  • Franciscan Health Lafayette East 
  • Franciscan Health Mooresville
  • Putnam County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Shoemaker?

Mar 27, 2019
visits have always been on time,Dr shoemaker is so pleasant to the point of not minding going to a docter, excellent listener and lastly letys you make your choices without being pushy at all.
— Mar 27, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Timothy Shoemaker, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Timothy Shoemaker, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shoemaker to family and friends

Dr. Shoemaker's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Shoemaker

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Timothy Shoemaker, MD.

About Dr. Timothy Shoemaker, MD

Specialties
  • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 17 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1871751461
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Indiana University School Of Medicine
Fellowship
Residency
  • Indiana University School Of Medicine
Residency
Medical Education
  • Indiana University / School of Medicine|Indiana University School Of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Timothy Shoemaker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shoemaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Shoemaker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Shoemaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Shoemaker has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shoemaker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Shoemaker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shoemaker.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shoemaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shoemaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Timothy Shoemaker, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.