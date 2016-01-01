Dr. Walbridge has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timothy Walbridge, MD
Dr. Timothy Walbridge, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN.
Advanced Healthcare Associates Llp3834 S Emerson Ave Ste C, Indianapolis, IN 46203 Directions (317) 782-1577
Country Trace Healthcare Center2140 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 872-7211
Noblesville Hlthcare Ctr295 Westfield Rd, Noblesville, IN 46060 Directions (317) 773-3760
Mayfair Manor3640 Central Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46205 Directions (317) 652-6884
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Sagamore Health Network
- Internal Medicine
- English
Dr. Walbridge accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walbridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Walbridge. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walbridge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walbridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walbridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.