Dr. Tin Tran, MD
Overview
Dr. Tin Tran, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Danville, KY. They completed their fellowship with Advanced endoscopy including EUS/ERCP
Dr. Tran works at
Locations
Central Kentucky Surgeons130 Daniel Dr, Danville, KY 40422 Directions (606) 783-6500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital
- Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital
- Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was very concerned and took care of my pain.He made it a point to check on me twice a day the week I was in the hospital.
About Dr. Tin Tran, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Vietnamese
- 1518126879
Education & Certifications
- Advanced endoscopy including EUS/ERCP
- General Surgery
