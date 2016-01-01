Dr. Bunch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tina Bunch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tina Bunch, MD
Dr. Tina Bunch, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine.
Dr. Bunch works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bunch's Office Locations
-
1
ARC Far West Medical Tower6811 Austin Center Blvd Ste 300, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 346-8888Friday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Austin Regional Clinic940 Hesters Crossing Rd, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 244-9024Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Austin Regional Clinic South3828 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704 Directions (512) 443-1311
-
4
Austin Regional Clinic Southwest1807 W Slaughter Ln Ste 490, Austin, TX 78748 Directions (512) 282-8967
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bunch?
About Dr. Tina Bunch, MD
- Rheumatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1285684803
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bunch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bunch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bunch works at
Dr. Bunch has seen patients for Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bunch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bunch speaks Hindi.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Bunch. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bunch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bunch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bunch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.