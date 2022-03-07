Dr. Tina Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tina Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tina Thomas, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Springfield, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Sri Ramachandra University and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Locations
New Jersey Bariatric Center193 Morris Ave Fl 2, Springfield, NJ 07081 Directions (973) 921-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I started my weight loss journey exploration in September of 2021 and was paired with Dr. Tina Thomas. I am beyond blessed and beyond grateful to have a doctor who is so knowledgeable, caring, compassionate and involved as Dr. Thomas is. She answered every question with honesty, laid out every single options available to me, and was truly a partner every single step of the way. Every single visit I had with her made me realize that I chose the right practice with the right doctor for such an important stepping stone in my life. I am currently one week post-op and am healing wonderfully thanks to Dr. Thomas’s expert care. Prior to heading into the OR, she was reassuring, comforting and had a bedside manner that I have almost never experienced in a doctor. While in the hospital pre and post op, every time that I mentioned I was being operated on by Dr. Thomas, the staff said nothing but absolutely Wonderful things to say about Dr. Thomas.
About Dr. Tina Thomas, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1619104213
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- Sri Ramachandra University
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
