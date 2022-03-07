See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Springfield, NJ
Dr. Tina Thomas, MD

Bariatric Surgery
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tina Thomas, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Springfield, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Sri Ramachandra University and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.

Dr. Thomas works at New Jersey Bariatric Center in Springfield, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    New Jersey Bariatric Center
    193 Morris Ave Fl 2, Springfield, NJ 07081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 921-2800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Gastrectomy
Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Gastrectomy

Treatment frequency



Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 07, 2022
    I started my weight loss journey exploration in September of 2021 and was paired with Dr. Tina Thomas. I am beyond blessed and beyond grateful to have a doctor who is so knowledgeable, caring, compassionate and involved as Dr. Thomas is. She answered every question with honesty, laid out every single options available to me, and was truly a partner every single step of the way. Every single visit I had with her made me realize that I chose the right practice with the right doctor for such an important stepping stone in my life. I am currently one week post-op and am healing wonderfully thanks to Dr. Thomas’s expert care. Prior to heading into the OR, she was reassuring, comforting and had a bedside manner that I have almost never experienced in a doctor. While in the hospital pre and post op, every time that I mentioned I was being operated on by Dr. Thomas, the staff said nothing but absolutely Wonderful things to say about Dr. Thomas.
    About Dr. Tina Thomas, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619104213
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Michigan
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
    Medical Education
    • Sri Ramachandra University
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tina Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thomas works at New Jersey Bariatric Center in Springfield, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Thomas’s profile.

    Dr. Thomas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

