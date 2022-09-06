Dr. Titilola Sode, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sode is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Titilola Sode, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Titilola Sode, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with Propath
Dr. Sode works at
Locations
-
1
U.S. Dermatology Partners Dallas Presbyterian8210 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 810, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 373-3376MondayTuesdayWednesdayThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Provider Select, Inc.
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sode?
I had the pleasure of seeing Dr. Sode due to a newly diagnosed condition. Dr. Sode and her team were amazing!! She was very personable, knowledgeable and put me totally at ease. I would highly recommend her!
About Dr. Titilola Sode, MD
- Dermatopathology
- English
- 1003203381
Education & Certifications
- Propath
- University of Texas Southwestern
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sode has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sode accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sode has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sode works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sode. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sode.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sode, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sode appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.