Dr. Tiziano Tallarita, MD

Cardiovascular Surgery
4.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Tiziano Tallarita, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Eau Claire, WI. They graduated from University of Catania and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System In Eau Claire.

Dr. Tallarita works at Mayo Clinic Health System - Eau Claire in Eau Claire, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mayo Clinic Health Systems - Eau Claire
    1221 Whipple St, Eau Claire, WI 54703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (715) 350-8205

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 24, 2022
    So glad he is my FMD doctor he is so good I wish he could Be my family doctor
    Courtney — Oct 24, 2022
    About Dr. Tiziano Tallarita, MD

    • Cardiovascular Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1710240643
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic, University of Arizona, University of Maryland, University of Catania
    Medical Education
    • University of Catania
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic Health System In Eau Claire

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tiziano Tallarita, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tallarita is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tallarita has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tallarita has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tallarita works at Mayo Clinic Health System - Eau Claire in Eau Claire, WI. View the full address on Dr. Tallarita’s profile.

    Dr. Tallarita has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tallarita.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tallarita, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tallarita appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

